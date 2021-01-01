Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 Can run popular games at about 152-207% higher FPS

Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches 359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~72.9% Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Green Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 300 nits TUF Gaming A15 FA506 n/a

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 200 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 95 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 1024 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 3.195 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +276% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam No Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt - No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.