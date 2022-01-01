Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Alienware x14 – what's better?

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Dell Alienware x14

49 out of 100
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
Dell Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and Dell Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 80.5 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131 vs 142.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~64%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Green White
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1736:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 200 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz -
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
3.195 TFLOPS
Alienware x14 +101%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam No Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

