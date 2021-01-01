Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or G3 15 3500 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Battery 52.5 Wh - 51 Wh 68 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches 365.5 x 254 x 21.4 mm

14.39 x 10 x 0.84 inches Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~72.3% Side bezels 7.3 mm 10.1 mm Colors Black, Green White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space - 57% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) +20% 300 nits G3 15 3500 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 51 Wh 68 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 200 W 130 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile TGP - 50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 1024 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 3.195 TFLOPS G3 15 3500 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 73.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam No Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt - No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.