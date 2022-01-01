Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

49 out of 100
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 52.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 31-43% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.8 vs 142.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~89%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam No Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
3. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and Dell G3 15 3500
5. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and MSI GL66 Pulse
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
8. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
9. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
10. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский