53 out of 100
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
VS
74 out of 100
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 246-336% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 94 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
vs
MECH 15 G3

Case

Weight 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches		 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~73.3%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Green Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 77%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 200 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
3.195 TFLOPS
MECH 15 G3 +448%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 89 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam No Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt - No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

