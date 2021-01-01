Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Omen 17 (2021) – what's better?

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Omen 17 (2021)

55 out of 100
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
VS
69 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
From $750
HP Omen 17 (2021)
From $1080
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 52.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and Omen 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (142.7 vs 161.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70 against 52.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
vs
Omen 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches		 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~79.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Green Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 200 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 130 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
3.195 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2021) +332%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam No Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
3. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Dell G3 15 3500
5. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs MSI GL66 Pulse
6. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
7. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
8. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
9. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell G7 17 7700

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский