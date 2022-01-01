HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Omen 17 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (142.7 vs 161.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 131-179% higher FPS
- Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 83 against 52.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.23 kg (4.92 lbs)
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches
|397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.8%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|14
|Threads
|8
|20
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +25%
1811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +165%
12711
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +29%
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2022) +205%
17111
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|No
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|-
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|-
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
