Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Pavilion 15

49 out of 100
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
VS
43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
HP Pavilion 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.5 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.5 vs 142.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches		 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~79.7%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black, Green Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 42 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 200 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 304 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz -
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) +13%
3.195 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam No Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
3. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Dell G3 15 3500
5. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or MSI GL66 Pulse
6. HP Pavilion 15 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. HP Pavilion 15 or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
8. HP Pavilion 15 or Pavilion 14 (2021)
9. HP Pavilion 15 or Pavilion 13 (2021)
10. HP Pavilion 15 or ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 15 and Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский