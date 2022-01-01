Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

54 out of 100
HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 109 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm
12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 30 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) +4%
2.703 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
