HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)

56 out of 100
HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) and Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109 vs 130.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
vs
Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm
12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches		 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.7%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 44.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 20 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.2 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 427 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
