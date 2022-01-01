You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 51 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109 vs 130.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm

12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm

14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.7% Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 125° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 44.3 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 Response time - 20 ms Max. brightness Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) +36% 300 nits Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.2 V Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 427 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) 2.703 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.