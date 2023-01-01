You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 58.2 against 43 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 58.2 against 43 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.1 vs 111 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1658:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 250 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 67 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +257% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable - No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on Pavilion x360 14 (2021): - Optional keyboard backlighting.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.