Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

39 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 58.2 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.1 vs 111 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1658:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 67 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz -
Cores 2 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on Pavilion x360 14 (2021):
    - Optional keyboard backlighting.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
2. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Pro 7
3. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
4. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Spectre x360 14
5. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
10. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский