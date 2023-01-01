HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 58.2 against 43 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.1 vs 111 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1658:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.8%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|67 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Cores
|2
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8714
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8348
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on Pavilion x360 14 (2021):
- Optional keyboard backlighting.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1