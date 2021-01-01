You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 66 against 43 watt-hours

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.9 vs 111 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm

12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~74.9% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.3 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1661:1 sRGB color space - 98.9% Adobe RGB profile - 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.3% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 250 nits ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 66 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 331 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.