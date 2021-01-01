Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)

43 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 66 against 43 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.9 vs 111 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches		 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm
12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~74.9%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1661:1
sRGB color space - 98.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.3%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 331 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
4. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
5. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
6. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
7. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) or Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
8. Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) or Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
9. ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 or Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
10. HP ProBook x360 435 G8 or Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский