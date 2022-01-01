Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

43 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
51 out of 100
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches		 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 42.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 932:1
sRGB color space - 62.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 43%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.6%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units 384 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 +202%
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or Dell Inspiron 15 5510
3. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
4. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 or ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
6. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 or ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
7. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 or Dell Inspiron 14 5402
8. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 or Dell Inspiron 14 7400

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский