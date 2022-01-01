HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 138-188% higher FPS
- Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 43 against 39 watt-hours
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches
|320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~77.6%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|White
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion x360 14 (2021) +112%
2403
1136
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion x360 14 (2021) +198%
1321
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion x360 14 (2021) +242%
2428
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1