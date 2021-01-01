Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or VivoBook S15 S533 – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

44 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (111 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 50 against 43 watt-hours
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
VivoBook S15 S533

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 563:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 37%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 S533 +124%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
2. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
3. Dell XPS 15 9500 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
4. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and VivoBook S15 S533
5. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and S15 S533
6. Dell G5 15 5505 SE and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
7. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский