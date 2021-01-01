HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (111 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 50 against 43 watt-hours
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|221 mm (8.7 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|130°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|563:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37%
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|194 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
VivoBook S15 S533 +71%
4261
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1364
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
VivoBook S15 S533 +100%
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC256
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
