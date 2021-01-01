HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 67 against 43 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|221 mm (8.7 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 / 100 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook 14 UM425 +128%
5272
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
489
436
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook 14 UM425 +169%
2492
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
