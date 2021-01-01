Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

46 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 63 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (98.4 vs 111 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~85.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue White, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
250 nits
ZenBook 14 UX435 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

