Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Display 1920 x 1080
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (111 vs 126.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Features a much bigger (~123%) battery – 96 against 43 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~82%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 120 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

