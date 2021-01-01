Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or G7 17 7700 – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Dell G7 17 7700

46 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Dell G7 17 7700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1240 grams less (around 2.73 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (111 vs 179 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~126%) battery – 97 against 43 watt-hours
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
G7 17 7700

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~71.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
250 nits
G7 17 7700 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 130 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

