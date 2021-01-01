Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306

VS
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 41% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 56 against 43 watt-hours
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (97.6 vs 111 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~106.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
250 nits
Inspiron 13 7306 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306 +280%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

