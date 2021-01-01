HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 41% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 56 against 43 watt-hours
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (97.6 vs 111 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
|Height
|221 mm (8.7 inches)
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|Thickness
|18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|Area
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~106.5%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|-20.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
1179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306 +85%
4285
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
489
442
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306 +127%
2101
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1