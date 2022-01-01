Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

40 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 43 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches		 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~79.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 29 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1217:1
sRGB color space - 53.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 37%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 19.5 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 318 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 73.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - No
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

