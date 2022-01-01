You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (111 vs 129.6 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 56 against 43 watt-hours

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~80.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Pavilion x360 14 (2021) +14% 250 nits Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 220 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 56 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 90 / 130 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +280% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.