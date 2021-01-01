Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or Latitude 7420 – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Dell Latitude 7420

46 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7420
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
Dell Latitude 7420
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 43 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Dell Latitude 7420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
Latitude 7420

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) 208.6 mm (8.21 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~80.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
250 nits
Latitude 7420 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Latitude 7420 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
2. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
3. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Dell Latitude 7420
4. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 vs Dell Latitude 7420
5. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs Dell Latitude 7420
6. Dell Latitude 7520 vs Dell Latitude 7420

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 7420 and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский