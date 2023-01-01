Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9315

39 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (91.3 vs 111 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~88.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Blue, Burgundy
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
250 nits
XPS 13 9315 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Pavilion x360 14 (2021):
    - Optional keyboard backlighting.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Dell XPS 13 9315
2. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Dell XPS 13 9315
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or Dell XPS 13 9315
4. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or XPS 13 9315
5. Dell XPS 13 9305 or XPS 13 9315
6. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
7. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
8. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
9. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 or HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
10. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) or HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9315 and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский