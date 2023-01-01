You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 43 watt-hours Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (91.3 vs 111 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~88.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Blue, Burgundy Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 250 nits XPS 13 9315 +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable - No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Pavilion x360 14 (2021): - Optional keyboard backlighting.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.