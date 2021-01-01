Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or EliteBook x360 1040 G8 – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs EliteBook x360 1040 G8

42 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
55 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
From $1839
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 43 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and EliteBook x360 1040 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 54 against 43 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.4 vs 111 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
EliteBook x360 1040 G8

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) 16.6 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 648 cm2 (100.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~83.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
2. Inspiron 15 5510 vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
3. Spin 5 (SP513-55N) vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
4. Surface Book 3 13.5 vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
5. ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
6. EliteBook x360 830 G8 vs EliteBook x360 1040 G8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 and Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский