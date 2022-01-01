Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or ENVY 16 (2022) – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs ENVY 16 (2022)

40 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
67 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2022)
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
HP ENVY 16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and ENVY 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (111 vs 139.5 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS
  • Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~93%) battery – 83 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 68% sharper screen – 188 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
ENVY 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches		 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~83.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 51.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16.1 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 1000%
Max. brightness
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
250 nits
ENVY 16 (2022) +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 150 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 663 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
ENVY 16 (2022) +312%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

