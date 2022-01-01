HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs ENVY 16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (111 vs 139.5 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS
- Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~93%) battery – 83 against 43 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 68% sharper screen – 188 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|2.32 kg (5.12 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches
|357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|900 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~83.5%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|51.4 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|1000%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|150 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|663 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +36%
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +313%
10204
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +36%
1734
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 16 (2022) +301%
12354
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
