You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (111 vs 139.5 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS

Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~93%) battery – 83 against 43 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

68% sharper screen – 188 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~83.5% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 51.4 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16.1 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 112 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 1000% Max. brightness Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 250 nits ENVY 16 (2022) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 W 150 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 663 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2022) +312% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 84.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.