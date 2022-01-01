HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs ENVY 17 (2022)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (111 vs 160 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)
- Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 55 against 43 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches
|398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches
|Area
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17 (2022) +52%
1855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17 (2022) +281%
9418
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17 (2022) +43%
1818
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17 (2022) +230%
10169
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
