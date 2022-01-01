You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (111 vs 160 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022) Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 55 against 43 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm

15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~80% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.6 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Max. brightness Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 250 nits ENVY 17 (2022) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 55 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 W 90 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 24 GPU performance Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS ENVY 17 (2022) +101% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight - Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.