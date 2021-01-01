Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or Pavilion 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Pavilion 14 (2021)

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
VS
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
From $879
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
GPU -
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Pavilion 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
vs
Pavilion 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 325.1 mm (12.8 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) 216.6 mm (8.53 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~76.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

