HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

53 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
From $949
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 241.6 mm (9.51 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 20.7 mm (0.81 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 96 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127%
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) or ask any questions
