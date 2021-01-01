Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

49 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
From $949
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Can run popular games at about 372-507% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 90 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 241.6 mm (9.51 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 20.7 mm (0.81 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~72.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 200 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and TUF Gaming A15 FA506
3. MSI GE66 Raider and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and TUF Gaming A15 FA506
5. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 and TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский