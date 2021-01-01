Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) – what's better?

50 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
From $949
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) and Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (112.1 vs 134.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
vs
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
Height 241.6 mm (9.51 inches) 222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 20.7 mm (0.81 inches) 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
Area 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~74.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space - 50%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

