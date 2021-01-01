Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

49 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
From $949
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 114-155% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.9 vs 134.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 241.6 mm (9.51 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 20.7 mm (0.81 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~89%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +207%
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

