HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 114-155% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.9 vs 134.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|Height
|241.6 mm (9.51 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|20.7 mm (0.81 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +16%
4916
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +100%
3805
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
