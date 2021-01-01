Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) or ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) vs ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

51 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
VS
53 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
From $949
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
From $1000
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 241.6 x 20.7 mm
14.13 x 9.51 x 0.81 inches		 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches
Area 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~81.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.1
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

