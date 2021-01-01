Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 430 G8 or Latitude 5521 – what's better?

HP ProBook 430 G8 vs Dell Latitude 5521

48 out of 100
HP ProBook 430 G8
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5521
HP ProBook 430 G8
Dell Latitude 5521
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 430 G8 and Dell Latitude 5521 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 430 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (99 vs 129.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521
  • Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 64 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 430 G8
vs
Latitude 5521

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 306.8 x 208.2 x 15.7 mm
12.08 x 8.2 x 0.62 inches		 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches
Area 639 cm2 (99.1 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~80.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ProBook 430 G8
1194
Latitude 5521 +17%
1402
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 430 G8
2528
Latitude 5521 +133%
5887
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ProBook 430 G8
1305
Latitude 5521 +32%
1726
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 430 G8
2411
Latitude 5521 +282%
9205

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ProBook 430 G8
0.84 TFLOPS
Latitude 5521 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
