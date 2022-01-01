You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 430 G8 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the HP ENVY 13 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (92.4 vs 99 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 306.8 x 208.2 x 15.7 mm

12.08 x 8.2 x 0.62 inches 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches Area 639 cm2 (99.1 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~81.8% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 43.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1839:1 sRGB color space - 97.5% Adobe RGB profile - 67.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.4% Response time - 47 ms Max. brightness ProBook 430 G8 250 nits ENVY 13 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 284 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W 12 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance ProBook 430 G8 0.84 TFLOPS ENVY 13 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.