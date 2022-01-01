Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 430 G8 or Pavilion Aero 13 – what's better?

HP ProBook 430 G8 vs Pavilion Aero 13

45 out of 100
HP ProBook 430 G8
VS
51 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
HP ProBook 430 G8
HP Pavilion Aero 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 430 G8 and Pavilion Aero 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 430 G8
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 430 G8
vs
Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 306.8 x 208.2 x 15.7 mm
12.08 x 8.2 x 0.62 inches		 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 639 cm2 (99.1 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1316:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.4%
Response time - 37 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook 430 G8
250 nits
Pavilion Aero 13 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7
GPU performance
ProBook 430 G8
0.84 TFLOPS
Pavilion Aero 13 +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ProBook 430 G8 or ENVY x360 13 (2021)
2. HP ProBook 430 G8 or EliteBook 850 G8
3. HP ProBook 430 G8 or 440 G8
4. HP Pavilion Aero 13 or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5. HP Pavilion Aero 13 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
6. HP Pavilion Aero 13 or ENVY x360 13 (2021)
7. HP Pavilion Aero 13 or Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
8. HP Pavilion Aero 13 or Pavilion 13 (2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and ProBook 430 G8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский