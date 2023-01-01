HP ProBook 440 G10 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7430
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7430
- Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.5%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|265 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|5 (1P + 4E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|6
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1552
Inspiron 14 7430 +3%
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4695
Inspiron 14 7430 +27%
5966
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1516
Inspiron 14 7430 +8%
1631
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4029
Inspiron 14 7430 +48%
5965
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Type
|-
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|-
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|-
|System Shared
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|-
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|-
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|-
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|-
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Inspiron 14 7430:
- The AMD model has LPDDR4X memory at 4266 MHz and lacks Thunderbolt support, unlike the Intel version.
- A 2-in-1 convertible model also exists, which differs in terms of size and weight.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
