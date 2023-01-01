Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 440 G10 or Inspiron 14 7430 – what's better?

HP ProBook 440 G10 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7430

55 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G10
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7430
HP ProBook 440 G10
Dell Inspiron 14 7430
Display
1920 x 1200
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 440 G10 and Dell Inspiron 14 7430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7430
  • Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 440 G10
vs
Inspiron 14 7430

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches		 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook 440 G10
250 nits
Inspiron 14 7430
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 6 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type - Integrated
Fabrication process - 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS - 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size - System Shared
Memory type - LPDDR5
Memory speed - 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) - 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) - 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) - 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Inspiron 14 7430:
    - The AMD model has LPDDR4X memory at 4266 MHz and lacks Thunderbolt support, unlike the Intel version.
    - A 2-in-1 convertible model also exists, which differs in terms of size and weight.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

