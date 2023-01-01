HP ProBook 440 G10 vs EliteBook 845 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 42 against 38 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10
- Can run popular games at about 477-650% higher FPS
- Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.5%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|-
Screen space comparison
EliteBook 845 G10
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
ProBook 440 G10
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|265 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|5 (1P + 4E)
|8
|Threads
|6
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Radeon 780M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1552
EliteBook 845 G10 +23%
1913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4695
EliteBook 845 G10 +119%
10272
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1516
EliteBook 845 G10 +22%
1842
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4029
EliteBook 845 G10 +272%
15007
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2900 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|8.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.6 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Optional
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ProBook 440 G10:
- Features an optional camera with either 1280 x 720 or 2560 x 1440 resolution.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1