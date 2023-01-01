Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Battery - 42 Wh 51 Wh 38 Wh CPU - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 7 7840U AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10 Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 42 against 38 watt-hours Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10 Can run popular games at about 477-650% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 477-650% higher FPS Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP ProBook 440 G10 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP EliteBook 845 G10 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) Dimensions 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm

12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~80.4% Side bezels 6 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No - Screen space comparison EliteBook 845 G10 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ProBook 440 G10 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Max. brightness ProBook 440 G10 250 nits EliteBook 845 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 51 Wh 38 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 265 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 (48 EU) Radeon 780M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2900 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 8.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance ProBook 440 G10 0.84 TFLOPS EliteBook 845 G10 +867% 8.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Optional Optional Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ProBook 440 G10: - Features an optional camera with either 1280 x 720 or 2560 x 1440 resolution.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.