Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 440 G8 or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

HP ProBook 440 G8 vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

45 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G8
VS
54 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
HP ProBook 440 G8
From $949
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 440 G8 and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 64% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 250 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 440 G8
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches		 318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm
12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~81.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 36.2 dB 34 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1550:1
sRGB color space - 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 68%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 67%
Response time - 22 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook 440 G8
250 nits
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) +64%
410 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 283 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ProBook 440 G8 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.7 dB 65 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ProBook 440 G8 or 640 G8
2. HP ProBook 440 G8 or EliteBook 840 G8
3. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) or ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
4. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) or 3x (SF314-510G)
5. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) or Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
6. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) or ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
7. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) or Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) and HP ProBook 440 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский