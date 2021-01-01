HP ProBook 440 G8 vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
HP ProBook 440 G8
From $949
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
- 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|8100 RPM
|Noise level
|36.2 dB
|45.8 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|64.2%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|283 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
630
1019
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1159
2051
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.7 dB
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
