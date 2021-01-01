You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery 45 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8 Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (106.8 vs 126.3 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~82.4% Side bezels 6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 36.2 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space - 55.7% Adobe RGB profile - 38.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.5% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ProBook 440 G8 250 nits Inspiron 15 5515 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 283 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 896 448 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance ProBook 440 G8 +155% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 5515 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 76.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

