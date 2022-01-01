You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 45 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 6 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 36.2 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 300:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness ProBook 440 G8 +14% 250 nits Latitude 5420 220 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 283 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 1.8 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency - 3.7 GHz Cores 2 4 Threads 2 8 L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 440 G8 633 Latitude 5420 +81% 1145 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 440 G8 1162 Latitude 5420 +215% 3663

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance ProBook 440 G8 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 5420 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.