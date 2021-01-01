Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 440 G8 or Latitude 5421 – what's better?

HP ProBook 440 G8 vs Dell Latitude 5421

44 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G8
VS
54 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5421
HP ProBook 440 G8
Dell Latitude 5421
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 440 G8 and Dell Latitude 5421 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 64 against 45 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 440 G8
vs
Latitude 5421

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches		 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 36.2 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook 440 G8 +14%
250 nits
Latitude 5421
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 283 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 2 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ProBook 440 G8
630
Latitude 5421 +123%
1403
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 440 G8
1159
Latitude 5421 +413%
5945
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ProBook 440 G8
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 5421
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

