You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 45 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (106.8 vs 129.4 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.78 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~80.4% Side bezels 6 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 36.2 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness ProBook 440 G8 +14% 250 nits Latitude 5520 220 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 / 130 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 283 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 1.8 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency - 3.7 GHz Cores 2 4 Threads 2 8 L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 440 G8 633 Latitude 5520 +85% 1171 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 440 G8 1162 Latitude 5520 +236% 3901

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ProBook 440 G8 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 5520 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.