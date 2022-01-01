You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~88.4% Side bezels 6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 36.2 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ProBook 440 G8 250 nits XPS 13 9315 +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 51 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 283 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.0 GHz Turbo frequency - 4.4 GHz Cores 2 10 Threads 2 12 L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 440 G8 606 XPS 13 9315 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 440 G8 1132 XPS 13 9315 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ProBook 440 G8 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 76.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.