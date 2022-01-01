Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 440 G8 or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

HP ProBook 440 G8 vs Dell XPS 13 9315

42 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G8
VS
57 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
HP ProBook 440 G8
Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 440 G8 and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 440 G8
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~88.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 36.2 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ProBook 440 G8
250 nits
XPS 13 9315 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 283 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 2 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ProBook 440 G8 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 76.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

