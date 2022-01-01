Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 440 G8 or ENVY 14 (2021) – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 440 G8 and ENVY 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 63.3 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 440 G8
vs
ENVY 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches		 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm
12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~81%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 36.2 dB 48.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 283 gramm 430 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 440 G8
1162
ENVY 14 (2021) +279%
4406
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 990 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ProBook 440 G8 +19%
2.822 TFLOPS
ENVY 14 (2021)
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.7 dB 82.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
