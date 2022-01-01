You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU GeForce MX450 - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021) Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 63.3 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 313.2 x 224 x 18 mm

12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~81% Side bezels 6 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 36.2 dB 48.7 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ProBook 440 G8 250 nits ENVY 14 (2021) n/a

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 63.3 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 283 gramm 430 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 990 MHz GPU boost clock - 1155 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ProBook 440 G8 +19% 2.822 TFLOPS ENVY 14 (2021) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.7 dB 82.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.