HP ProBook 440 G8 vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8
- Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
- Display has support for touch input
- 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (92.4 vs 106.8 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|36.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|283 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
633
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +116%
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1162
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +270%
4300
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5864
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|76.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
