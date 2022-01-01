Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 440 G9 or Inspiron 14 5420 – what's better?

HP ProBook 440 G9 vs Dell Inspiron 14 5420

41 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G9
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
HP ProBook 440 G9
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 440 G9 and Dell Inspiron 14 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 440 G9
vs
Inspiron 14 5420

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~79.6%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TFT VA IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook 440 G9
250 nits
Inspiron 14 5420
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1087 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance
ProBook 440 G9
1.43 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5420 +236%
4.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

