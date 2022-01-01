You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Battery 51 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~79.6% Side bezels 6 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ProBook 440 G9 250 nits Inspiron 14 5420 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 440 G9 1430 Inspiron 14 5420 +1% 1451 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 440 G9 3749 Inspiron 14 5420 +1% 3803 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ProBook 440 G9 5351 Inspiron 14 5420 +3% 5494

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) GeForce MX570 2GB TGP 45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1087 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance ProBook 440 G9 1.43 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5420 +236% 4.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

