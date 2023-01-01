Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 440 G9 or Latitude 3440 – what's better?

HP ProBook 440 G9 vs Dell Latitude 3440

46 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G9
VS
42 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3440
HP ProBook 440 G9
Dell Latitude 3440
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 440 G9 and Dell Latitude 3440 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3440
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 440 G9
vs
Latitude 3440

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches		 322.2 x 219.4 x 16.8-18.6 mm
12.69 x 8.64 x 0.66-0.73 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~76.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Black
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 34.9 dB 40.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TFT VA TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook 440 G9 +14%
250 nits
Latitude 3440
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 350 grams 342 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 8 5
L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ProBook 440 G9 +267%
1520
Latitude 3440
414
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 440 G9 +384%
5864
Latitude 3440
1212
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
ProBook 440 G9
1.43 TFLOPS
Latitude 3440 +89%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83.8 dB 85.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 3440:
    - Keyboard backlit is optional.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

