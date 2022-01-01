You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~88.4% Side bezels 6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ProBook 440 G9 250 nits XPS 13 9315 +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 10 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 440 G9 1430 XPS 13 9315 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 440 G9 3749 XPS 13 9315 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance ProBook 440 G9 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.